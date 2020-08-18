Martinez Masterful In Rox Win Monday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Mankato MoonDogs 10-0 Monday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox, who improve to 25-12 with the win, lead Waterloo by a half-game in the Minnesota/Iowa pod standings.

The Rox got another great performance from starting pitcher RJ Martinez. The Minot State product tossed seven scoreless innings while striking out ten batters to earn his third win of the season.

At the plate, St. Cloud was paced by Jordan Barth's three-hit night, while Ben Norman added a pair of hits and two runs batted in.

The Rox will head south Tuesday night to take on the Rochester Honkers at Mayo Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.