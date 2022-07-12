Man Indicted After Staging a Politically Motivated Arson Attack

Courtroom loading...

MINNEAPOLIS – A Brooklyn Center man has been indicted for wire fraud after filing fraudulent insurance claims for a staged arson.

According to court documents, on September 23, 2020, 29-year-old Denis Molla falsely reported to law enforcement that someone had lit his camper on fire. Molla reported that his garage door was vandalized with spray-painted graffiti stating, “Biden 2020,” “BLM,” and an Antifa symbol and that his camper was targeted because it had a Trump 2020 flag displayed on it.

In reality, Molla started his own property on fire and spray-painted the graffiti on his own garage.

According to court documents, Molla submitted multiple insurance claims seeking coverage for the damage to his garage, camper, vehicles, and home caused by the fire.

Get our free mobile app

When Molla’s insurance company denied some of those claims, Molla submitted written complaints to the insurance company claiming that it was defrauding him and threatened to report the company to the Department of Commerce and to the Attorney General.

Molla also created and allowed others to create two GoFundMe accounts to benefit Molla and his family.

In total, Molla submitted more than $300,000 in fraudulent insurance claims, and he received approximately $61,000 from his insurance company. Molla also received more than $17,000 from individual donors via GoFundMe.