Lynx Top Wings to Move to 3-0

The Minnesota Lynx won a close one in their first road trip of the season against the Dallas Wings on Saturday night.

The first quarter stayed close with the Lynx ending up on top, 16-14. Minnesota pushed out their lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Wings 25-13.

Entering the second half up 41-27, the Lynx’s offense started to slow down. Dallas outscored Minnesota 18-10 in the third quarter to cut their deficit to 51-45.

The Lynx tightened things back up in the fourth, but the Wings weren’t done rallying just yet. They outscored Minnesota again, but this time only 22-19.

A free throw made with 15 seconds left in the game, extended Minnesota’s lead back out to six points. Dallas got the ball back and took a timeout. When play resumed they moved down the court and hit a buzzer beater three-pointer, but it was not enough to beat the Lynx who won 70-67.

Damiris Dantas led the team in scoring with 20 points. Sylvia Fowles also played a big role, scoring 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds for her third straight double-double of the season. Odyssey Sims added 12 points.

The Lynx improve to 3-0 and are the last remaining undefeated team in the WNBA. They will travel to Seattle on Tuesday for a rematch against the Storm. Tip-off is at 9:00 p.m.