Lynx Split Season Series with Atlanta

The Minnesota Lynx nearly let another one slip away to the Atlanta Dream, but this time held on for a close win.

Minnesota led Atlanta almost the entire first quarter, but a late push by the Dream led to a 25-25 tie. In the second, Atlanta built off of that momentum briefly before the Lynx ran away with the score again. By halftime, Minnesota led 51-43.

The Lynx outscored the Dream 18-15 in the third to keep a comfortable 69-58 lead, but that cushion nearly disappeared as Atlanta stormed back in the final minutes of the game. The Dream cut their deficit to seven points, but Minnesota held on for the 88-79 win.

Crystal Dangerfield led the team with 23 points. Napheesa Collier added 19 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota. Odyssey Sims also had a big game, netting 17 points, nine assists, and snagging seven rebounds.

The Lynx improve to 10-4 and are currently fourth in the Western Conference and fourth overall behind Seattle, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. Minnesota will take the court again at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday when they take on the 8-7 Phoenix Mercury who are on a two-game winning streak.