Lynx Look to Rebuild in 2019 Draft

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve , who will be without four-time champions Lindsay Whalen and Maya Moore this season, entered the 2019 WNBA draft with some big holes to fill. Luckily, Minnesota held five draft picks, more than any other team in the league. Here’s who they selected:

In round one, Minnesota had the sixth pick. They selected Napheesa Collier , a forward out of the University of Connecticut. This season Collier recorded 25 double-doubles, including five games of 30 or more points, which earned her the Katrina McClain Award and landed her on the AP All-America first team. She led the Huskies in scoring and rebounding.

The Lynx picked fourth, sixth, and eighth in the second round. They added Jessica Shepard , a forward from Notre Dame, Natisha Hiedeman , a Wisconsin native and guard from Marquette, and Cierra Dillard , a guard from Buffalo. They then traded the draft rights for Hiederman to the Connecticut Suns in exchange for guard Lexie Brown, formerly of Duke, who is entering her second season.

Minnesota closed out their draft in the third round with the sixth pick. They selected Kenisha Bell , a guard out of Minnesota, where Whalen just completed her first season as head coach.

These five players will join fellow newcomers Karima Christmas-Kelly and Damiris Dantas who were picked up in free agency.

Pre-season for the Lynx starts on May 10th at Target Center when they host the Washington Mystics.