The Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 92-66 Wednesday night in Florida. The Lynx are now 4-1 on the season.

Bridget Carlson started in place of Sylvia Fowles, who missed her first game in five years with the team, and responded with a career-high 25 points to lead Minnesota to the win.

The Lynx have now won three straight games. Next up is a matchup with the Fever at 5 p.m. Friday night.