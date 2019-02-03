Lumberjacks Sweep North Iowa
The Granite City Lumberjacks took down the North Iowa Bulls on the road for the second time this weekend.
North Iowa struck first and took an early 1-0 lead. Granite City had an answer though. They put in two more points to lead 2-1 entering the second.
The two teams went a point a piece in the middle period. The Lumberjacks pushed it out to 3-1, but the Bulls closed the gap back to 3-2.
Granite City shut out North Iowa in the final period. They dropped in two more goals and won comfortably at 5-2.
Tom Nagle and Matt Moran each scored two for the Lumberjacks. Ryan Pogue added one. David Mulligan allowed only two goals and tallied 31 saves.
The Lumberjacks improve to 29-6-2. They’ll be on the road again on Friday when they take on the Grizzlies in Rochester. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.