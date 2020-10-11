Lumberjacks Suffer First Loss of the Season to North Iowa

ST. CLOUD -- The Granite City Lumberjacks came up short on Saturday in game two against the North Iowa Bulls.

North Iowa scored the only goal of the first period to take a 1-0 lead. The Lumberjacks responded by netting one of their own in the second period to tie things up, but the Bulls knocked in one more to retake their lead heading into the final period.

In the third, Granite City lit the lamp and again tied the game at 2-2. A late goal by North Iowa ultimately gave them the game-winning advantage, handing the Lumberjacks a 3-2 loss.

Carson Simon scored both goals for Granite City. Brandon Schantz made 23 saves and allowed three goals in the loss.

The Lumberjacks fall to 2-1 and will host the 2-1 Willmar WarHawks on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.