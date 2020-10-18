Lumberjacks Rout WarHawks 6-1

The Granite City Lumberjacks came up with a big win against the Willmar WarHawks on their home ice Saturday night.

The Lumberjacks got on the board first with a goal from Carson Simon in the first period. Granite City extended that lead to 4-0 in the second period thanks to Troy Dahlheimer, Wyatt Halverson, and Charlie Erickson.

Late in the second Willmar lit the lamp for the first time to avoid the shutout. The Lumberjacks secured the 6-1 win in the final frame with a goal from Jonah Jangula and another by Simon.

Tim Pundt made 16 saves and allowed one goal. The Lumberjacks outshot the WarHawks 43-17 in the win.

The Lumberjacks improve to 3-1. They will travel to Alexandria on Friday to face the 3-1 Blizzard. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.