Photo by Külli Kittus on Unsplash Photo by Külli Kittus on Unsplash loading...

'[END OF...] LIFE LESSONS'

Light The Legacy is having a great event this Thursday evening, September 22nd at the beautiful brand new Park Event Center in Waite Park. They will be having a cash bar, free appetizers, and bringing in the theatrical group 'Theatre of Public Policy' from the Twin Cities to have a conversation about the end-of-life, to bring a bit of humor to a difficult topic.

This is an important fundraiser for Light The Legacy, and you can get tickets to the event for just $40 per person, or get a whole table of 8 seats for $320. You can listen to my interview with Lynn McKenzie from "Light The Legacy" to learn more about the event by clicking on the player below.

Get our free mobile app

THE EVENT

In the production, ' [End of....} Life Lessons', a moderator will interview a doctor and social worker, and then have improv actors act out various end-of-life situations. It has been said that it's like bringing Saturday Night Live to end-of-life.

The event is a fundraiser for Light The Legacy, a local non-profit community-based organization with a mission to educate and empower the people of central Minnesota about the importance of personal health care planning through conversations that will inspire action. Light The Legacy has been around since 2009 and became it's own 501(c)(3) in 2015.

The goal of this fundraising event is to bring people together who have an interest in looking at end-of-life topics, so they can properly discuss with their loved ones what they would like to happen to them regarding various situations, when they arise, including what they would like to be done in case of being put on a ventilator, for example. Perhaps they want something different if they are suffering from a terminal illness, versus a car accident in which they may be able to recover, with enough time to heal. All of these things can be discussed and put in a health care directive, so that the person or family members that need to make those decisions can feel good about their decision, knowing it's what the person requested.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW

It's not too late to make your reservations and attend this great event. If you would like tickets to this event, you can click HERE to get them, and your name will be on the list when you arrive at the event on Thursday. The event begins at 5:30 pm and lasts until approximately 8:30 pm. You can reserve individual tickets for $40 each, or a whole table of 8 tickets for $320.

Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes

Sauk Centre Has the Coolest Benches You Will Ever Sit On