Local Legends Being Inducted into Basketball Hall Of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three local people will be inducted into the 2nd annual "Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame" next week.

Spokesman Marc Hugunin says former ROCORI boys basketball coach Bob Brink will be honored.

Last year we inducted in our first year ever Bob McDonald of Chisholm who has over 1,000 wins. Bob Brink is about 80 wins behind Bob McDonald with 936. That's the second best ever in Minnesota and he's in the national record books too. So he was a pretty easy choice this year.

Brink's Spartans appeared in 13 state tournaments and won a state championship in 1998.

Hugunin says Foley's Norm Grow who graduated in 1958 is also going in.

He was probably regarded as the best player Minnesota had ever had at that time. He set some career records that stood for 40-50 years. That's something that's never going to happen again.

Grow scored 70 points in a single game which is a record that stood for 47 years, his career point total of 2,852 points stood for 33 years, and his career rebounds of 1,417 was a record for 49 years.

Hugunin says another one of the inductees is Albany's Kelly Skalicky who graduated in 1981. He says she is an obvious choice after New York Mills' Janet Karvonen got in last year.

Kelly was regarded as clearly the second best, and that's not a bad thing. She finished up her career as the second leading scorer at that time. She had 17 assists in one state tournament game and oddly enough it was a record that stood for 40 years, it was just broken last week.

Skalicky appeared in four state tournaments and won the 1980 state championship. She scored 2,704 points in her career.

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is Tuesday at the Marriott City Center in Minneapolis. The honorees will then be introduced at Target Center during halftime of the Timberwolves game.