Little Rox Fans Can Sign Up For Free Kid’s Club

The St. Cloud Rox baseball team is once again offering a chance for youngsters in central Minnesota to sign up for its free "Kids Club" in 2021. The Kids Club is open to all youth age 12 and under.

Kids who sign up for the program get a T-shirt, a ticket to select Sunday Rox games (which are typically scheduled for earlier in the day as opposed to other games), a chance to run the bases and collect autographs after Sunday games and a VIP Kids Club party with the Rox mascot, Chisel.

Did I mention it's free?!

We absolutely love bringing our toddler to Rox games during the summer. It's much, much (much) cheaper than a Twins game, the team puts on a great show with quality baseball and fun entertainment between innings and there are plenty of kids running around the grassy area behind the sports deck- sometimes there is even a bounce house!

It seems hard to believe, but this will be the tenth season of Rox baseball at Joe Faber Field. The franchise began as the St. Cloud River Bats in 1997 before changing to the Rox in 2012.

There are a variety of options for tickets. General admission seats, which actually have a pretty good vantage point behind first base, are just $9. Reserved seating behind home plate costs $11 and the Beaver Island Sports Deck- with unlimited food through the seventh inning and cheaper beer- costs $30/ticket ($32 day of game).

The Rox will open the home portion of the schedule with a game against Mankato on Friday, June 4th. There are four Sunday games on the schedule in June, each starting at 4 p.m.