Little Caesar’s Set To Raise Price On Iconic $5 Pizza

The price of a 'Hot-and-Ready' Little Caesar's pizza is has risen for the first time in over 20 years. A piping hot pie which previously cost $5 will now cost $5.55, according to CNN.

The $5 price point was established in 2001 and has remained consistent for the last two decades. Little Caesar's says they have a "new and improved" version of the pizza that will include 33% more pepperoni.

CNN adds that the price is considered 'promotional' and may be increased when the promotional period ends.

The St. Cloud area has two Little Caesar's locations:

2021 West Division Street in St. Cloud -and-

135 2nd St S, Sartell

