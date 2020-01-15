Light Snow Then Frigid Cold Weather

UNDATED -- Another round of light snow spreads across the area Wednesday morning and ends Wednesday afternoon.

Amounts generally around 2 to 4 inches across central Minnesota into northern Wisconsin are expected, with lesser amounts to the north and to the south.

Areas just to the north of St. Cloud including Morrison, Todd and Mille Lacs counties are in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon.

Additionally, light freezing drizzle across southern Minnesota Wednesday morning may also lead to travel impacts.

National Weather Service

Frigid wind chills are expected Thursday morning. Wind chills will be between 25 to 35 below zero. Limit time outdoors if possible.

If you have to be outside remember to dress in layers and cover up exposed skin.