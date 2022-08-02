Level 3 Sex Offender Moves Into Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says a Level 3 Sex Offender has moved into rural Little Falls.

Twenty-seven-year-old Travis Ahles moved into a home in the vicinity of 160th Avenue and Iris Road on Sunday.

The sheriff's office says Ahles has served the sentence imposed on him by the court.

Ahles has a history of sexual contact with a known female teenager.

If you have any questions you're asked to call Sergeant Jeremy Luberts at 320-632-9233.