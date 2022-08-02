Level 3 Sex Offender Moves Into Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says a Level 3 Sex Offender has moved into rural Little Falls.
Twenty-seven-year-old Travis Ahles moved into a home in the vicinity of 160th Avenue and Iris Road on Sunday.
Get our free mobile app
The sheriff's office says Ahles has served the sentence imposed on him by the court.
Ahles has a history of sexual contact with a known female teenager.
If you have any questions you're asked to call Sergeant Jeremy Luberts at 320-632-9233.
This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer
The home, which is listed by Matt Wieber with Agency North Real Estate, Inc, was built in 1922, and as its states in the description "Here is your opportunity to make this north side home shine again. Some updates will go a long way to instantly generate some equity for an owner occupant, position an investor well, or maybe as an opportunity for your flip."