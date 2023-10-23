Lanesboro, MN Is The Setting For This New Horror Movie

With Halloween right around the corner, this is the season for Horror movies. Different channels are re-running the classic horror movies and studios tend to release new horror movies at this time.

What's cool about this one is that it was filmed right here in Minnesota. In Lanesboro to be specific. The setting is the James A. Thompson House Bed and Breakfast. The Director, Nick Bain, is a Minnesota native.

Bain is from St. Paul and that was where he originally planned to film the movie, until the owners of the James A. Thomson House reached out.

Photo by YouTube via Ark Entertainment Photo by YouTube via Ark Entertainment loading...

From the looks of the trailer, the setting of the Bed and Breakfast is perfect. According to Bain, he wrote the movie, "Voice of Shadows" during COVID. In an interview with ABC 6 News in Rochester, Bain said he had a discussion about a land line (For the younger generation, that's a phone you can't take with you. It's literally tethered to the wall of your house!) and thought the idea of not knowing who's calling could work well in the movie.

Bee Vang who starred in Grand Torino is in this movie as well. The movie premiered October 20th at the St. Mane Theater in Lanesboro.

Photo by YouTube via Ark Entertainment Photo by YouTube via Ark Entertainment loading...

Get our free mobile app

Now we'll need to wait to see what other screens it will be shown on. In that listing the Director Nick Bain describes the movie as "technically a horror film, but more of a psychological thriller with some scares".

10 Phobias That Make Living in Minnesota Challenging