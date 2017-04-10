Lakers Sink Wolves On Last Second Shot

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-109 Sunday night at Staples Center. The Wolves fall to 31-49 on the season with the loss.

Andrew Wiggins scored 41 for the Wolves, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 40 points and 21 rebounds, but Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell hit a three pointer as time expired to give Los Angeles the victory.

The Timberwolves will play against Oklahoma City Tuesday night at Target Center. The game can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS beginning with the pregame show at 6:30.