Lakers Pound Timberwolves

The Timberwolves suffered their first loss of the season Sunday night 127-91 in Los Angeles to the Lakers. Minnesota played without Karl-Anthony Towns who missed the game with a dislocated wrist. It's unclear how long he might be out. The Wolves were led in scoring by Anthony Edwards with 15 points, Naz Reid added 11 points and Jake Layman chipped in 10 points.

Minnesota shot just 37 percent from the field for the game and 17 percent from 3-point range (6-35). The Lakers were led in scoring by Kyle Kuzma with 20 points and LeBron James added 18 points and 9 rebounds.

The Timberwolves are 2-1 and will play in Los Angeles against the Clippers at 9 p.m. Tuesday, pregame on WJON at 8:30.