Krawcynski; Timberwolves Could Trade Up [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 8-6 at home against Kansas City Sunday but won 2 out of 3 against the Royals over the weekend. Jon Krawcyncki from the Athletic filled in for Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan today on WJON. He was impressed with the honoring of Joe Mauer Saturday at Target Field. Jon suggested the Twins will add a relief pitcher or pitchers before the end of July. Listen to the conversation below.

The Timberwolves have the 11th pick in the NBA Draft Thursday night. Jon says the Timberwolves are actively looking to move up and could be targeting North Carolina point guard Coby White or a project player from France.