Kings Hand Wolves Twelfth Straight Loss Monday

The Sacramento Kings beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-109 Monday night. The loss, which was the 12th straight for the Wolves, drops Minnesota to 15-34 on the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 22 points while also accumulating ten rebounds and six assists, and Andrew Wiggins had another uninspiring night with ten points on 3-11 shooting.

De'Aaron Fox led all scorers with 31 points for the Kings.

The Timberwolves will look to snap the skid Wednesday night when they host the Atlanta Hawks at Target Center.