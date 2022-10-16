Just In Time for the MEA Break, Warm Up On The Way

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With the students out of the classroom on Thursday and Friday, they'll be able to enjoy some nice weather around Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says breezy northwesterly winds through Monday will bring colder air into our region. Highs Monday will struggle to reach 40 while teens are possible for Monday night's lows.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

But warmer weather is expected towards the end of the week. We can expect to see highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s by the end of the week.

The normal high in St. Cloud for this time of the year is about 58 degrees. So we'll start the week well below normal and by the end of the week, we'll be well above normal.