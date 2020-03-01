Johnnies Top Tommies, Win Second Straight MIAC Championship

The no. 3 St. John's University basketball team defeated the no. 2 University of St. Thomas in their third matchup of the year to claim the MIAC title on Saturday.

The Johnnies pushed out to an 11 point lead to start the first half. St. Thomas got within four points twice, but SJU led by a solid 41-28 at the break.

St. John's continued to build their lead in the second half, putting up another 41 points to put the Tommies away 82-63.

Jubie Alade led the team with 28 points and five rebounds. Oakley Baker put up 19 points and five rebounds. Zach Hanson added 12 points and six rebounds.

The Johnnies improve to 25-2 overall and have punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The time and opponent for their March 6th game have yet to be announced.