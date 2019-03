The St. John's University basketball team beat St. Thomas 94-75 Wednesday night at Sexton Arena in Collegeville. The win improves SJU to 20-4 overall and 16-3 in the MIAC.

St. John's led by six at the half before outscoring St. Thomas 48-35 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Zach Hanson's 22 points led the Johnnies in the win, while Lucas Walford added 14 points and nine rebounds. Connor Bair led the Tommies with 14 points.