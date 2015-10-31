Johnnies’ Sura Tramples Augsburg in Win

COLLEGEVILLE -- Running back Sam Sura added another big day to his impressive career, leading the St. John's Johnnies to a 42-14 victory over the Augsburg Auggies on Saturday.

Sura carried the ball 21 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns as the Johnnies led by as much as 35 points in the fourth quarter.

The rest of the offense also flourished as quarterback Nick Martin tossed three touchdown passes, two to receiver Josh Bungum .

The Auggies offense didn't stand much of a chance, as the Johnnies sacked Augsburg quarterback Ayrton Scott four times.

With the win, the Johnnies improve to 7-1 on the season. St. John's will travel to take on Bethel next weekend in the penultimate game of the 2015 season.