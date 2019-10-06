Johnnies Stomp Out Augsburg

The St. John’s University football team dominated the field in their homecoming game against Augsburg University on Saturday.

St. John’s opened up a 33 point lead in the first quarter and never looked back. They extended their lead to 47-0 before the break.

Augsburg scored their only points in the third quarter with a 99-yard kickoff return. The Johnnies answered with 14 more and the final score of 61-6 stood through a scoreless fourth.

Jackson Erdmann completed 14 of 21 attempts for 255 yards, and five touchdowns. Kai Barber had five carries for 72 yards, two catches for 37 yards, and two touchdowns.

Chris Backes added eight carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. Nolan Prokott finished with seven carries for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Jack Kemper had two catches for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Ravi Alston added three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. Andrew VanErp finished with three catches for 32 yards and one touchdown.

The Johnnies improve to 4-0 and 3-0 MIAC. They will look to remain undefeated when they host Bethel University on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.