Johnnies Shut Out in First Loss of the Season

The St. John's University soccer team earned their first loss of the season against Loras College on Friday night.

The Duhawks took advantage of a pair of free kicks, one in the first half and another in the second, to score two points and shut out the Johnnies.

Goalkeeper Payton Spencer made seven saves and allowed two goals for SJU.

The Johnnies fall to 3-1 and will travel to Moorhead on Wednesday to kick off conference play against the Concordia Cobbers.