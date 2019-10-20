Johnnies Rally to Top Tommies

The St. John's University football team overcame an early deficit to take down the University of St. Thomas in the second-to-last showdown between the two teams.

Through the first quarter, St. Thomas worked up a 14-7 lead. At the half, SJU still trailed 14-13. In the second half of the game, the Johnnies outscored the Tommies 25-6, fighting their way back to a 38-20 win.

Jackson Erdmann completed 32 of 47 for 451 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Kai Barber tallied 16 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Henry Trost had three carries for eight yards and another rushing touchdown.

In the receiving corp, T.J. Hodge, Kenneth Udoibok, and Tyler Johnson combined for 12 catches, 154 yards, and three touchdowns.

The Johnnies improve to 6-0 and 5-0 MIAC. They will travel to Northfield to face St. Olaf on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.