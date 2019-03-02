Johnnies’ Post-Season Run Comes to an End

The No. 8 St. John’s University basketball team ended their 2018-2019 season with a loss at home to the University of Northwestern in round one of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Friday night.

The Johnnies got out to a slow start. The Eagles hit nine of their first 14 shots, and after only eight minutes, SJU trailed by nine points. They cut the deficit to 26-25, but Northwestern went on a 6-0 and a 7-2 run late in the opening half. St. John’s hit a buzzer beater, but still trailed 39-35 at the break.

In the second half, SJU struggled to keep up. The Eagles sunk 10 of their first 15 and made things tough for the Johnnies. St. John’s cut the deficit down a few times but was not able to catch up to UNW. They fell 93-78.

David Stockman led the team with 20 points. Jubie Alade scored 19, and Oakley Baker added 13.