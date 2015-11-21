Johnnies Crush Dubuque in Opening Round of Playoffs

COLLEGEVILLE -- The St. John's Johnnies left no doubt about it in a 51-7 drubbing of Dubuque in the opening round of the playoffs.

Receiver Nick Simon caught three touchdowns on the day from Nick Martin as St. John's held a 16-point lead at halftime. Martin finished with 257 yards passing and four touchdowns.

Running back Sam Sura had his usual productive day on the ground -- racking up 145 all-purpose yards including a 44-yard touchdown reception.

With the win, the Johnnies advance to the second round of the playoffs next weekend against St. Thomas. The Tommies handed the Johnnies their only loss of the season by winning 35-14 in Collegeville on September 26th.