Johnnies Continue Streak with Win over Macalester

The St. John’s University basketball team tallied its ninth straight win in a strong showing against Macalester on Saturday.

SJU played dominantly all day long. They outscored Macalester 42-23 in the first half of gameplay. In the second half, they showed no signs of slowing down. Again they outscored the Scots, this time 50-27 for a final score of 92-50.

Jubie Alade led the team with 16 points. David Stokman and Zach Hanson each scored 13, and Lucas Walford added 11.

With the win, the Johnnies improve to 10-1 and 6-0 MIAC. They return to action on Monday, Jan. 7th when they host Concordia College. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.