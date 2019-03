The St. John's University basketball team beat Carleton 78-57 Wednesday night in Collegeville. The win improves SJU to 20-2 overall on the season and clinches them at least a share of the conference title.

Patrick Strom led the Johnnies with 17 points, and Tyler Weiss added 16. St. John's now boasts a 16-1 record in MIAC play.

The Johnnies will host Augsburg Saturday afternoon at Sexton Arena. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.