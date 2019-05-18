Johnnies Bumped From NCAAs

The St. John’s University baseball team ended their season at the NCAA Regional Tournament with a loss to Buena Vista University on Saturday morning.

The first three innings of the game were scoreless as both teams worked to find their rhythm. The Beavers got on the board first, scoring two runs in the fourth to take the lead. In the bottom of the fifth, BVU pushed their lead out to 3-0.

The Johnnies rallied in the sixth, scoring three runs to tie up the game, 3-3. St. John’s held the Beavers from scoring in the second frame, but Buena Vista had an explosive seventh inning. BVU scored four runs on five hits and took a lead that SJU did not topple. The Johnnies fell 7-3 in their second and final elimination game.

Max Jackson , Joey Stock , Jack Schramel , and Jack Wingerd each tallied one run in the game. Wingerd also finished with two RBIs. Pitchers Nathan Brandecker , Nick Penick , Taylor Fourre , and Jake Dickmeyer combined for 11 strikeouts.

The Johnnies finish the 2018-2019 season with an overall record of 32-14.