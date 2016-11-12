Johnnies, Blugolds Skate to 3-3 Tie

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – Saint John's and Wisconsin-Eau Claire skated to a 3-3 tie Friday night.

SJU had an early 2-0 lead before the Blugolds scored three straight goals in the second period.

Sophomore defenseman Joey Lindberg scored the game-tying goal for the Johnnies.

The Johnnies and Blugolds have now tied each of their last three meetings.

SJU ends its Wisconsin trip with a 7 p.m. game on Saturday against the defending NCAA Division III champions, top-ranked Wisconsin-Stevens Point.