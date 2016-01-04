Jagr Scores A Pair To Help Panthers Past Wild Sunday

The Florida Panthers topped the Minnesota Wild 2-1 Sunday night in Sunrise. The Wild fall to 20-11-7 with the loss and currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division.

Jason Zucker scored the only goal of the game for the Wild in the second period that tied the game, but Jaromir Jagr's second goal of the game would be the game-winner for Florida.

The Wild continue their road trip Tuesday night at Columbus with a game against the Blue Jackets. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30.