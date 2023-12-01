IT’S TODAY! “WINTERTIDE” From Great River Chorale

Great River Chorale presents "Wintertide," a holiday concert of sparkling seasonal music and narrations, with the St. Cloud String Quartet on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7: 30 pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud, and on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 4:00 pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud.

Tickets are available at GreatRiverChorale.org and at the door:

Get our free mobile app

Adults (19 & up) - $18 and Youth (18 & under) - $5. All seats are general admission.

The Dec. 3 concert will be live-streamed and have ASL interpretation.

The concerts are sponsored by Minnesota Public Radio and Saint John’s Abbey.

Read More: Great River Chorale Presents “Wintertide” | https://wjon.com/events-st-cloud/great-river-chorale-presents-wintertide/01-december-2023-st-marys-cathedral/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral