SARTELL (WJON News) - First United Methodist Church's World Famous Pancake Supper is tonight in Sartell! The All-You-Can-Eat Meal is sponsored by the UMC's United Methodist Men!

IF YOU GO:

Tuesday, October 10th, 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

First United Methodist Church of the St. Cloud Region.

1107 Pine Cone Road South - Sartell

Adults: $8.00

Children 6-12: $4.00

Children under 6 - Free

