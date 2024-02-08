It’s Today! League of Women’s Voters Meeting

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The League of Women Voters St. Cloud Area (LWVSCA) invites the public to attend a presentation by Paul Huffman, LWVMinnesota Election and Redistricting Policy Coordinator, on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 5-7 p.m. at House of Pizza, 4040 Second St. South, St. Cloud.

League members, friends, and guests will order individually from the menu around 5:15.

Huffman will provide a brief refresher on how redistricting is done in Minnesota and describe specific policy changes that LWVMN will be advocating for during the upcoming legislative session. This will be an opportunity to become informed about a key element of state elections and learn how we can advocate at the grassroots level.

