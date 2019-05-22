It’s Official: Tommies Get The Boot From MIAC

The University of St. Thomas will be involuntarily removed from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference no later than the year 2021.

In a release sent Wednesday morniing, the conference said "St. Thomas is one of seven founding members of the MIAC and will leave the conference in good standing with a long and appreciated history of academic and athletic success."

At issue is St. Thomas' significantly larger enrollment and subsequent success in football over traditionally weaker teams. Per the release, "The MIAC Presidents' Council cites athletic competitive parity in the conference as a primary concern."