Insane Inflatable 5K Coming to Kimball June 11 [AUDIO]

The Insane Inflatable 5K is coming to the St. Cloud area Saturday June 11 at Powder Ridge in Kimball. This is the 2nd year Townsquare Media is bringing the Insane Inflatable 5K to Powder Ridge. The event involves inflatables and a fun course that includes differences from last year. I talked with event coordinators Stuart Kaul and Vicky Prom-Becker and a participate at last year's event, Raelyn Reiter. Listen to the conversation below.

To learn more about the event and to sign up go here .