Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride Assault

HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson.

Police say 41-year-old Jonathan Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance possession.

Police say a taxi driver reported that Weseloh assaulted him, took his phone, and ran off without paying for the $614 fare.

About two hours after the incident, police located Weseloh, arrested him, and transported him to the McLeod County Jail.

This story is courtesy of KDUZ in Hutchinson.