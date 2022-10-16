Huskies Sweep Wisconsin, Vikings Head to Miami

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team completed a weekend sweep of Wisconsin, the Granite City Lumberjacks got back in the win column, and the St. John's University football team dominated in Northfield on Saturday, but the University of Minnesota and North Dakota State University football teams, as well as the Minnesota Wild, were unsuccessful in their weekend matchups. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will look to stay hot when they face the Dolphins in Miami.

RECAPS:

- The Huskies topped the Badgers 2-1 to earn the weekend sweep on Saturday. Grant Cruikshank got St. Cloud on the board in the second period, and Kyler Kupka put away a power play goal in the third to secure the win. The Huskies improve to 4-0 and will host MSU-Mankato on Friday. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

- The Johnnies put up another dominant performance against a MIAC opponent with a 49-10 win over St. Olaf Saturday. Aaron Syverson aired it out in Northfield, completing 26 of 40 for 351 yards and five touchdowns. Three of those were caught by Alex Larson, while the others went to Nick VanErp and Joey Gendreau. Henry Trost led the ground game with 19 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown, while Caden Wheeler added two carries for 72 yards and a touchdown. The Johnnies improve to 5-1 and will host Gustavus on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

- The Lumberjacks rallied from Friday's loss to earn a 6-1 win over Mason City on Saturday to split the weekend series. Luke Delzer led all scorers with two goals for Granite City. Ryan Lehet made 21 saves and allowed one goal in the win. The Lumberjacks improve to 8-0-0-1 and will hit the road to face the Minnesota Loons on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

- The Gophers dropped their second straight game in a 26-14 loss to Illinois on Saturday. Tanner Morgan completed four of 12 for 21 yards and an interception as well as six carries for 23 yards and a touchdown before leaving due to a hit to the head in the fourth quarter. Athan Kaliakmanis stepped in and completed two of six for 17 yards and two interceptions. Mohamed Ibrahim had 15 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown in his return. The Gophers fall to 4-2 and will look to rally from their two-game slump when they visit Penn State on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Bison took an early lead but blew it to the Jackrabbits in the second half of the game to lose it 23-21. Cam Miller completed 17 of 22 for 227 yards and two touchdowns and had eight carries for 19 yards and a touchdown. The Bison fall to 5-2 and will have their bye week before hosting Illinois State on October 29th.

- The Wild fell to Los Angeles 7-6 at home on Saturday. Adrian Kempe led all scorers with two goals for the Kings. Filip Gustavsson and Marc-André Fleury combined for seven goals allowed and 34 saves in the net for Minnesota. The Wild fall to 0-2 and will look to get that elusive first win of the season when they host Colorado (1-1) on Monday. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- The Vikings (4-1) will have the chance to keep rolling when they visit Miami (3-2) on Sunday. The Dolphins have been plagued by injuries and lost their last two matchups, while Minnesota is riding a three-game win streak. Miami is expected to start rookie QB Skylar Thompson in place of Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater who have both suffered concussions this season. The Dolphins could also be without CB Kader Kohou at kickoff. He is listed as doubtful with an oblique injury. For the Vikings, RB Alexander Mattison will likely be good to go after being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. However, D.J. Wonnum will miss the game due to an illness. Pre-game coverage starts at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

Come With Us and Tour Clear Lake in Pictures