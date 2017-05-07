Huskies Sweep Regular Season Finale

BEMIDJI - St. Cloud State University ( (36-14, 27-11 NSIC) baseball team swept the Bemidji State Beavers ((19-31, 16-22 NSIC) 9-1 and 9-6 Saturday afternoon.

Huskies Sophmore Zach Siggelkow (4-0, 3.6 ERA) picked up the win in game one. He pitched 7 innings allowing 1 run on 4 hits, walked 2 and struck out 4.

SCSU took advantage of multiple BSU errors. getting three unearned runs in the 4th inning and 7th inning,

Game 2 saw the Huskies come from behind to win. SCSU was down 5-3 going into the top of the 6th inning. The Huskies poured in 5 runs on 6 hits in the 6th to take the 8-5 lead.

The winning pitcher for the Huskies was Kevin Bolder (2-0, 2.81 ERA).

Next up for thew Huskies is a first round NSIC playoff first round match-up with the Bulldogs of University Of Minnesota - Duluth. First pitch is at 6:30 on May 10th at Dick Putz field.