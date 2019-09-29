Huskies Suffer First Loss of the Season

After tying the program record with an 11-0 start, the St. Cloud State University volleyball team suffered their first loss at the hands of the no. 7 Concordia University-St. Paul Golden Bears.

The Huskies gave up the first set 25-22 but rallied to win the second and third sets 25-22 and 25-21. Concordia took the final two sets to top SCSU 3-2.

Linsey Rachel finished with 25 kills, five blocks, and four assists. Taylor Olstad tallied two aces, three assists, and 11 digs. Maddy Torve added 51 assists.

The Huskies fall to 11-1 and 3-1 NSIC. They will hit the road to face Minot State University on Friday at 5:00 p.m.