Huskies Strike Out in NSIC Opener

The St. Cloud State University softball team dropped both games in their conference opening double header against the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday.

The first game was low-scoring. The bulldogs tallied one run in the bottom of the first to go up 1-0, and that score would stand through out the remainder of the game.

UMD also took the second game, this time 3-1. The Bulldogs again took an early lead. They ran one in in the first inning and another in the third to go up 2-0.

St. Cloud State got on the board in the fifth inning, cutting the deficit to 2-1, but Minnesota-Duluth added one more to their total in the sixth.

Sydney Trees was the lone scorer for SCSU.

The Huskies fall to 18-8 and 0-2 NSIC. They will travel to Sioux Falls to take on Augustana in a double header on Sunday. Games start at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.