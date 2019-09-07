Huskies Stay Undefeated

The St. Cloud State University volleyball team won their fourth straight against Simon Fraser University at the Dixie State Tournament on Saturday.

SCSU won the first two sets, lost the third, and then took the fourth to win 3-1.

Linsey Rachel had 16 kills and 25 digs in the game. Maddy Torve tallied 51 assists and three aces. Phebie Rossi added six blocks.

The Huskies improve to 4-0. They will be back home on Thursday to kick off the St. Cloud State Invite Bemidji State University.