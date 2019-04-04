Huskies Split Doubleheader With Wayne State Wednesday

SCSU Athletics

Roger Mischke recaps the Huskies' home-opening split with Wayne State Wednesday at Dick Putz Field.

HUSKIES 7 WAYNE STATE COLLEGE WILDCATS 4

The Huskies topped the Wildcats backed by a huge game by their Senior Captain, right fielder Mitch Mallek. The big lefty went 2 for 3 with two big home runs for four RBI’s. Toran Shahidi the Huskies Catcher, a senior from Ames High School of Ames, Iowa went 1 for 3 with a home run. The Huskies Cal Giese, a lefty from Stevens Point Area High School of Plover, Wisconsin started on the mound. Cal threw 5 1/3 innings, he scattered seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts, to earn the win. Riley Ahern, a right hander from The Academy of Holy Angels threw one inning in relief to earn the save. Riley recorded three strikeouts in his relief appearance. Trevor Koenig a lefty from St. Cloud Tech High School, closed it out, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies collected a total of seven hits, Aaron Hammann a junior from Chaparral High School of Parker, Colorado went 1 for 2 with a double. Matthew Meyer a senior from Sauk Rapids High School went 1 for 1, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Najee Gaskins, a junior from Cienega High School of Vail, Arizona went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Caeden Harris a senior from Blue Valley High School of Leawood, Kansas went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Jordan Joseph a senior from St. Michael-Albertville High School had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Ethan Ibarra a senior from Liberty High School of Leas Vegas, Nevada had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Lenny Walker a junior from Tolleson High School of Arizona earned a walk.

The Wildcats starting pitcher Aron Ras was their pitcher of record. Grant Carl and Ryan Peterson both threw one inning in relief. Travis Miller went 2 for 3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Andy Hanson went 2 for 2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Bryce Bisenius went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run.

GAME #2

WAYNE STATE COLLEGE WILDCATS 4 ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES 1

The Huskies couldn’t get their bats going in game two, as the Wildcats put up a pair of runs early. The Huskies starting pitcher, lefty Matthew Osterberg from Coleman High School of Wisconsin threw two innings. He gave up three hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Riley Ahern, a right hander from The Academy of Holy Angels threw three innings in relief, he gave two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Butler a right hander from Neuqua Valley High School of Naperville, Illinois threw the final two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies collected five hits, led by Matthew Meyer, he went 1 for 4 with a double, Caeden Harris, he went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run and Ethan Ibarra went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI. Dylan Haskamp went 1 for 3 and Mitch Mallek earned a walk.

The Wildcats starting pitcher, Ryan Obrecht, threw 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. Andy Staebelt threw 1 1/3 innings to close it out. The Wildcats offense was led by Garrett Graveline, he went 1 for 3 with a RBI and CJ Neuman went 1 for 2 with a RBI. Kyle Thompson went 2 for 3 with a double and he earned a walk and Alex Logelin went 2 for 5 and he scored two runs.

Next Action for the Huskies:

Wednesday April 10 th

Concordia Univ. St. Paul (DH) (TBA) (Faber Field)

Scores from Around the NSIC:

Sioux Falls Univ. 10 U of M Crookston 1

Sioux Falls Univ. 3 U of M Crookston 2

Winona State Univ. 9 Bemidji State 3

Winona State Univ. 3 Bemidji State 2

Augustana Univ. 7 Southwest State 1

Augustana Univ. 15 Southwest State 5

U of Mary 6 Concordia of St. Paul 1

Concordia of St. Paul 7 U of Mary 6

Minot State Univ. 7 Upper Iowa 4

Minto State Univ. 6 Upper Iowa 4