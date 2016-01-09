Huskies Skate Past Colorado College 2-1

ST. CLOUD -- It was a close game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center last (Friday) night, but the Huskies pulled off the 2-1 victory over Colorado College.

Mikey Eyssimont jumped started the SCSU offense with an even-strength goal in the first period to take the 1-0 lead.

Later in the period SCSU's Patrick Russell added his 10th goal of the season which gave the Huskies a 2-0 lead.

Colorado College broke the shutout in the second period with a power play goal by Cody Bradley , but the team couldn't find the back of the net for the rest of the game.

SCSU improves to 17-4-0 overall and 9-2-0 in the NCHC. Both teams square off again tonight at 7:07 p.m.