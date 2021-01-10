Huskies Shutout Bulldogs 1-0

DULUTH -- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team swept the series against the University of Minnesota -Duluth with an overtime shutout win on Saturday.

Despite being such a low scoring game, the teams combined for 49 shots on goal. After three scoreless periods, Nick Perbix finally put the game away for SCSU in overtime with a goal at the 3:58 mark.

David Hrenak made 28 saves and set a new team record with his tenth career shutout.

The Huskies improve to 9-4. They will travel to Kalamazoo on Friday to face 3-8-3 Western Michigan University. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.