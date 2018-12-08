Huskies Shut out Rival Omaha

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team stretched its unbeaten streak to nine with a 2-0 shutout against the Omaha Mavericks at home on Friday. The game was SCSU's fourth shutout of the season.

The Huskies outshot the Mavericks 18-5 in the first period. Jack Poehling scored at the end of the period with assists from Brendan Bushy and Nick Poehling . In the second period, Jimmy Schuldt added a power play goal to put the game away. Ryan Poehling and Blake Lizotte assisted. Goalie David Hrenak made a total of 18 saves in the contest.

The Huskies improve to 12-1-2 and return to the ice on Saturday, Dec. 8th for game two against Omaha. Pre-game starts at 5:30 on The River 96.7 FM.