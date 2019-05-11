Huskies’ Season Comes to an End at NCAA Regionals

After a tough loss to Winona on Thursday, the St. Cloud State University softball team came up short against Missouri Western University in an NCAA Regionals elimination game on Friday afternoon.

St. Cloud State fell behind early in the game. Missouri Western ran in three in the top of the first and held that lead through two innings. The Griffons then extended their lead to 5-0 in the third. In the second frame, though, the Huskies finally got on the board. They scored three to cut the deficit to 5-3.

SCSU needed one more good push to catch up, but they couldn’t get it done. Missouri Western added two more to their total and knocked the Huskies out of contention 7-3.

Alexandra Pinkowski , Megan Conrads , and Alexis Jacobs each scored for SCSU. Kylie Thompson pitched the final two innings and tallied the team’s only strikeout.

The Huskies close out their season with an overall record of 43-18, their best since 2003. They qualified for the NCAA Regional for the first time since 2004 and recorded their highest finish in the NSIC standings since joining the conference in 2009.